According to the “Kejetia vs Makola” star, the incident happened on Wednesday, June 4, 2020, but didn’t indicate where and how it occurred.

He said he came out ‘shaken’ with a tiny scratch on his leg, adding that his heart is full of gratitude to God for his life and that of the other people involved.

Nti took to Instagram today to share a photo of his damaged car as a result of the accident with the caption: “When you say a prayer, say Thank You to God for me. Came out shaken, with a teeny tiny scratch on my leg and a heart full gratitude for my life and that of everyone else who was involved. 03/06/20”

Meanwhile, fellow actor Prince David Osei has also been involved in a similar motor accident though he describes his incident as ‘a very fatal accident’.

He was involved in a ‘bumper to bumper’ accident and no casualty was recorded.