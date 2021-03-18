The Ghanaian actress is asking Ghanaian musicians to make better songs that will attract them genuine support. She cited budding Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, as an example when she said "people support music they like, look at GYAKIE!".

"Her numbers are doing great throughout all of Africa. The world recognizes talent" Efia Odo said and continued that "make better music and promote your craft. Self-investment with a good team will get you places. Stop blaming everyone else and look in the mirror."

The comments are coming in matters relating to Burna Boy and Wizkid winning Grammys last weekend with some artistes like Shatta Wale and KiDi among others who have complained about receiving negativity from Ghanaian fans than support.

Meanwhile Efia Odo believes Gyakie, whose fame is fast rising with her 'Forever' track climbing music charts in Africa, is doing something right to sell Ghanaian music to the world.

"All Ghanaians need to go hard for Gyakie! She wins, Ghana wins. She’s purely talented no cap! She needs no controversy to trend. Her music speaks volumes," the actress tweeted.

According to Efia Odo she has been in love with Gyakie's music since 2018 and she is not just supporting her because she's going viral now in Ghana and Nigeria with her unique songs.

Gyakie is presently in Nigeria on media tour as she has announced that she has collaborated with Nigeria's Omah Lay for the remix of her monster hit 'Forever' track. The is set to be released tomorrow.