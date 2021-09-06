'Leave Nana Addo alone, even Davido flies Private Jet to go for sex' - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video shared on her social media pages claimed that even the likes of Nigerian singer, Davido, fly private jets just to go have and sex, hence, Nana Addo is worth such expensive private jets for his business as Ghana's president.

"Ghanaians you can talk oh my God, it is as if this country we talk out of poverty. Someone has been President for 5 years and has hired private jets just two times and you people are worried. Eii the tell your flagbearer to learn how to be bougie," she said.

"We don't even want a President who is a villager because even the likes of Davido can hire a private jet to go and have sex," she added in the video below.

The Ghanaian president has been under severe criticism by some Ghanaian for hiring expensive private jets to travel around. Critics believe there is severe hardship in Ghana and the president choosing such luxury over the cries of citizens is insensitive.

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is on record to have called out the President over extravagant expenditure on travels by ignoring to use the State Jet.

"For his recent travels to the UK on the 27th of July, 2021 to attend the Global Education Summit and last week's state visit to Germany, he blatantly refused to travel on the presidential jet. Instead, he opted for another top of the range VIP luxury charter jet specifically known to industry players as the Boeing 737-900ER BBJ3," Hon Ablakwa stated in a Facebook post.

"The Luxembourg-based aircraft is registered LX-DIO and operated by Global Jet Luxembourg. Its Manufacturer Serial Number (MSN) is 62515 with Line Number 5659. The 19-seater luxury jet which has a HEX code 4D0213 is configured VIP, has 2x CFMI engines and was delivered to the current operators in November 2015.

Very few luxury jets boast of its features. Its manufacturers say the cabin is divided into multiple sections to guarantee exceptional comfort. It provides a VIP lounge for relaxation, Five-Star dining facilities, Royal Master bedroom, Cinema Room specially delineated for watching movies which is a separate accessory from other in-flight entertainment systems, and of course just as you predicted correctly, complete with a luxury shower (apparently, the sky bath continues unabated - all royalties paid to Defence Minister, Nitiwul).

If our government is dealing directly with the operators of the LX-DIO then it is costing the Ghanaian taxpayer at least US$14,000 per hour. However, if our government is leasing the aircraft via brokers or middlemen as it has gained notoriety for in many sectors, you shouldn't be surprised the Ghanaian taxpayer is being billed between US$18,000 and US$22,000 per hour.

Using the conservative rate of US$14,000 per hour, the two trips to the UK and Germany which requires some 28 hours of travel distance in and out plus an additional 13 hours of pick up and drop off time, the taxpayer has been burdened again to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00. At the current exchange rate, that is a staggering 3.46million Ghana Cedis".

This unconscionable rape of the public purse just to satisfy the creature comforts of a President who elects to live in vulgar ostentation in a manner that will make even Arabian kings envious cannot be allowed to continue. It is the reason I take the view that the time has come for this country to urgently formulate a policy on presidential travels.

