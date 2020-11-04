Denise Bidot, a Puerto Rican model who started dating the American rapper early 2020 shunned him a few days ago and according to reports, the rapper's decision to publicly declare support for the unpopular candidate in the heated election has largely influenced his lover to quit their relationship.

Lil Wayne

According to Page Six, an American pop culture news portal, "It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part".

Lil Wayne endorse came when he tweeted a photo of himself with Donald Trump that came with the caption: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done".

The tweet cracked the buzz and sparked a wild conversation on social media before reports surfaced that his girlfriend has broken up with him. The rapper ever since the report has been mute until this new tweet he shared which is being linked to his break up.

He wrote "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover, not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman".

The 38-year-old rapper's tweet comes to suggest that he is moving on unbothered from the split and this doesn't come as a surprise to his fans because he is also widely known to for his unconventional approach to life and how he deals with issues around him.