According to the outspoken and often controversial film producer, this is not the time for jokes. Ola’s comment is coming the back of comedy skits created by Lil Win around the pandemic, with Kwaku Manu also using baby diapers as nose mask in a photo that has gone viral.

Taking to social media, Ola who also doubles as a radio presenter, posted photos of the two Kumawood comic actors and wrote “This is no time for stupid jokes. In the film industry, there are producers, directors, actors and the general crew. If we allow some of these actors to produce cus they have no one to call them for a shoot, this is the likely nonsense we will get”.

READ ALSO: I am hotter than coronavirus - Wendy Shay

Ola Michael

Ola continued that this is time for civic responsibility as the pandemic is claiming lives across the globe. He further jabbed Lil Win and Kwaku Manu for not being educated enough, hence, their quest to feed the public with contents created from their empty skull.

See a creenshot of his post below.