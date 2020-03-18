The Ghanaian singer whilst speaking about the Covid-19 disease which has infected over 203,600 people and claimed about 8,229 lives around the world, said she is, however, still hotter than the pandemic when she shared a video of herself which leaves much of her skin on display.

“I’m still hotter dan CoronaVirus ..damn wetin Corona dey figa..” she tweeted and also warned her fans to be careful of the disease. Ghana has so far recorded seven confirmed cases of the novel Covid-19.

Accordingly, the President has ordered for schools to shut down and suspended public gatherings including church services, as a preventive measure to contain the virus from spreading. However, Wendy wants her fans to be safer, therefore, she is using what she has to catch their attention and further warn them about the pandemic.

See her tweet below which has left people talking.