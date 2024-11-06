ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lil Win begs for forgiveness from Martha Ankomah after defamation suit hearing

Dorcas Agambila

Kumawood actor Lil Win has publicly apologised to his colleague Martha Ankomah following his latest court appearance on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin
Martha Ankomah and Lilwin

Martha Ankomah's GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against Lil Win was set for hearing at an Accra High Court after her legal counsel, Nii Apatu Plange, informed Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of their intention to proceed with the suit on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Recommended articles

The actress and her legal team made this decision after Lil Win was unable to reach an out-of-court settlement with them.

Actor Lil Win criticises 10% tax on sports betting
Actor Lil Win criticises 10% tax on sports betting Pulse Ghana

After leaving the courtroom, Lil Win and his lawyer went live on TikTok to apologise to Martha Ankomah on behalf of himself and his Wezzy Empire management team. The Kumawood actor explained that, after consulting his legal team and some influential individuals, he decided to issue a public apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Win called on his fans and loved ones to join him in apologising to Martha Ankomah and to help bring an end to their legal dispute. He admitted that, unlike him, the actress was emotionally affected by his disparaging remarks made several months ago. The comic actor expressed regret for his actions, assuring fans he would never again make disparaging remarks about Martha Ankomah.

Martha Ankomah and LilWin
Martha Ankomah and LilWin Martha Ankomah and LilWin Pulse Ghana

He shared that he held deep respect for the actress and, as a Christian, felt a responsibility to make amends. Lil Win encouraged his fans to follow Martha Ankomah on all her social media platforms and praised her as his favourite actress in the Ghanaian movie industry. He added that he hoped to collaborate with her on a future film project once his apology was accepted and their legal matters fully resolved.

Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Martha Ankomah reportedly filed a lawsuit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.

This came after LilWin's recent attacks on the actress for showing reluctance and declining an offer to work with Kumawood, among other issues.

Lilwin and Martha Ankomah
Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

LilWin condemned Martha's earlier statements during some media interviews, which sought to downplay the storylines of recent Kumawood movies compared to the Agya Koo era. He was captured in a viral video using some words that have been described as harsh and unprintable towards the actress.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday

'I should have met her earlier' - Shatta Wale speaks about his girlfriend Maali

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding

Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports

Martha Ankomah

I wish I was married with three kids, but I will wait on God – Martha Ankomah

Osei Kwame Despite

6 luxurious and expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite