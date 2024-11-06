Lil Win begs for forgiveness from Martha Ankomah after defamation suit hearing

The actress and her legal team made this decision after Lil Win was unable to reach an out-of-court settlement with them.

Pulse Ghana

After leaving the courtroom, Lil Win and his lawyer went live on TikTok to apologise to Martha Ankomah on behalf of himself and his Wezzy Empire management team. The Kumawood actor explained that, after consulting his legal team and some influential individuals, he decided to issue a public apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Win called on his fans and loved ones to join him in apologising to Martha Ankomah and to help bring an end to their legal dispute. He admitted that, unlike him, the actress was emotionally affected by his disparaging remarks made several months ago. The comic actor expressed regret for his actions, assuring fans he would never again make disparaging remarks about Martha Ankomah.

Martha Ankomah and LilWin Pulse Ghana

He shared that he held deep respect for the actress and, as a Christian, felt a responsibility to make amends. Lil Win encouraged his fans to follow Martha Ankomah on all her social media platforms and praised her as his favourite actress in the Ghanaian movie industry. He added that he hoped to collaborate with her on a future film project once his apology was accepted and their legal matters fully resolved.

Background

Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Martha Ankomah reportedly filed a lawsuit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.

This came after LilWin's recent attacks on the actress for showing reluctance and declining an offer to work with Kumawood, among other issues.

Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

LilWin condemned Martha's earlier statements during some media interviews, which sought to downplay the storylines of recent Kumawood movies compared to the Agya Koo era. He was captured in a viral video using some words that have been described as harsh and unprintable towards the actress.

Watch the video below: