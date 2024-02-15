Martha Ankomah drags LilWin to court over recent attacks on her person

“I love their storylines and they used to have really good movies like Kumasi Yonkuo, but of late, most of their movies portray witchcraft and that does not motivate me to shoot with them,” she stated in her interview with Hitz FM.

However, the topic surrounding Martha Ankomah’s statements popped up while LilWin was slamming Dr. Likee’s camp after one of his [LilWin] actresses defected to the stables of Akabenezer.

The said actress, Mimi, has recently been granting interviews throwing jabs at LilWin, who has in turn resorted to attacking anyone who has ever downplayed his efforts including Martha Ankomah.

He said: “Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?

"I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?"

He continued, “Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys.”