I wish I was married with three kids, but I will wait on God – Martha Ankomah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has shared that she wishes she had settled down in marriage and had at least three children.

Martha Ankomah
In an interview on Okukuseku with Emelia Brobbey, the actress expressed her hope that a good man would come into her life. She emphasised her faith in prayer, believing that God would answer her and grant her heart's desires.

“Who doesn’t want marriage? Let’s be real. I wish I had three kids that I could drop off at Sunday school and also take to school. It is a beautiful thing, but I am positive that God will listen to my prayers."

Martha Ankomah
“Because there are a lot of things I have prayed about, and He (God) has done some, so I know He will do this for me as well. It is just a matter of time,” she said.

Martha Ankomah also addressed the perception that acting is a difficult career for those seeking to settle down, explaining that many Ghanaian actresses face challenges in this area.

“I don’t believe in the idea that as an actress you won’t get a husband. You know what they see is different from what those of us in the entertainment industry see. It depends on how you, the individual, carry yourself. Because there are a lot of creatives who have gotten married and are living happily,” she added.

Actress Martha Ankomah has reportedly filed a lawsuit against actor LilWin over his recent comments about her on social media.

Martha Ankomah and LilWin
LilWin had strongly criticized his colleagues, singling out Martha Ankomah, for what he perceived as disparaging comments about Kumawood movies. He specifically attacked Ankomah for her remarks about the declining quality of recent Kumawood movies during interviews in 2017 and 2023.

