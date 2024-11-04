I wish I was married with three kids, but I will wait on God – Martha Ankomah

“Who doesn’t want marriage? Let’s be real. I wish I had three kids that I could drop off at Sunday school and also take to school. It is a beautiful thing, but I am positive that God will listen to my prayers."

“Because there are a lot of things I have prayed about, and He (God) has done some, so I know He will do this for me as well. It is just a matter of time,” she said.

Martha Ankomah also addressed the perception that acting is a difficult career for those seeking to settle down, explaining that many Ghanaian actresses face challenges in this area.

“I don’t believe in the idea that as an actress you won’t get a husband. You know what they see is different from what those of us in the entertainment industry see. It depends on how you, the individual, carry yourself. Because there are a lot of creatives who have gotten married and are living happily,” she added.

