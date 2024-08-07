Martha Ankomah recalls LilWin asking for GTP favour years ago

“You know the iPhone keeps records. So, this was the only time Lil Win called me and asked for a favour with the very GTP he insulted me with,” Martha said.

Martha Ankomah and LilWin Pulse Ghana

“God being so good, I spoke to GTP. I don’t know if he went to see them or not. But, if Lil Win would speak the truth, he reached out to thank me afterwards,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie star noted, “I also sent him a number for him to call, adding that they had assured him he would be given a good deal. I asked him to reach out to me in case he needed further assistance. That’s the only time I ever spoke to Lil Win. I’ve not seen him physically before.”

Pulse Ghana

According to Martha, Kumawood star actor and producer Lil Win “wanted GTP to print school uniforms for his school. And he said that when he spoke about this to people, he was told Martha Ankomah was the GTP brand ambassador,” so he contacted her.

Lil Win’s Great Minds International School in Kumasi was established in 2018. The GTP collaboration deal was sought in 2019.

On February 14, 2024, a GHS5 million defamation lawsuit by Martha Ankomah against Lil Win surfaced on the internet. Martha stated that since then, she has not seen Lil Win nor any representative of his in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

The matter is before Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of the Accra High Court. Due to a judiciary vacation, Martha said they would be returning to court in October.

What makes the serial brand ambassador’s disclosure to Accra FM unusual is that, in the viral video where Lil Win insulted her, he attacked her GTP brand ambassadorial deal.