Martha Ankomah denies LilWin's out-of-court settlement attempt in defamation case

However, speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb on 1 August 2024, Martha Ankomah denied such reports. She stated that the defamation case is still in court and neither LilWin nor anyone from his legal team has approached her camp for a settlement.

“It is not true; LilWin has never approached me for an out-of-court settlement. The case is still in court. He hasn't even approached me personally; he has only sent people to come and talk to me,” she said.

She confirmed reports that LilWin has not shown up for any of the court proceedings ever since the case commenced. Martha Ankomah, however, said she would be prepared to drop the case if LilWin does the ‘right thing’ by apologising for his statements against her and her brand.

“If he does the right thing, why not? I am a Christian; I am ready to forgive. He came out to insult me publicly, so it is only fair that he comes back out to retract and apologise for his statements,” she said.

Actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as LilWin, following his disparaging remarks about her in a viral video.

Ankomah claims LilWin's statements damaged her reputation and that of the textile brand GTP.

She is seeking GH¢5 million in damages, compensatory and aggravated damages, an apology, a retraction, and an injunction against further defamatory statements.

The lawsuit stems from LilWin's response to Ankomah's comments on Accra FM, where she had said she was interested in collaborating with Kumawood actors due to their storylines.