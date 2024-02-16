According to the actress, LilWin without provocation on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against her for allegedly consistently turning down movie roles in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.
'Any idiot can go to court' – LilWin reacts to Martha Ankomah’s GH¢5m defamation suit
Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has posted on social media, which some interpret as a subtle response to the defamation lawsuit brought against him by actress Martha Ankomah.
Recommended articles
While denying the claims by LilWin including her alleged description of Kumawood storylines as senseless, Martha Ankomah argues that the statements by the actor were lies published with malicious intent, which has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.
She among other demands, asked the court for damages to the tune of five million Ghana cedis, compensatory damages, an injunction against the defendant as well as an order compelling him to publish an apology and retraction of his statements.
However, in a post which seems to suggest that he is unperturbed about the suit, LilWin shared a video of the National Democratic Congress Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah advancing the argument that “any idiot can go to court.”
Reinforcing Asiedu Nketiah’s line of argument, LilWin captioned his post on his official Instagram page stating “As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the Ghanaian people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution. Movie is my life."
Known for humorous commentaries, Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito first made that statement after the 2012 general elections when the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) decided to contest the 2012 presidential election results at the Supreme Court.
Explaining his statement in December 2023, after the NDC had also gone to court to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, Asiedu Nketiah said he was seeking to make a point that being the first person to run to court in a dispute does not pronounce guilt or otherwise on a defendant.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh