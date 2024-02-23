ADVERTISEMENT
I wasn't insulting Martha Ankomah; I was just acting a movie - LilWin after lawsuit

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has offered an explanation regarding a viral video where he was seen verbally confronting actress Martha Ankomah.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win claimed the video in question, which sparked widespread speculation, was a scene from a movie he was working on.

He clarified that the snippet circulating online was taken out of context.

“The video I did is a movie. I was acting… I was not angry. I had done some makeup,” he explained, indicating his intent to leave the resolution of the issue to legal professionals.

Martha Ankomah has sued Lil Win for denigrating her reputation. In a copy of the writ of summons, the plaintiff (Martha) is praying an Accra High Court for damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by the defendant (LilWin).

She is also demanding compensatory damages for the dent on her reputation.

The writ commands Lil Win to appear in court within eight days to respond to the allegations.

Looking towards the future, Lil Win expressed a desire to break international boundaries in his career, stating, "I want to go international. The investors should come and take me there."

He underscored his commitment to achieving new heights in his career and called for unity and collaboration among industry stakeholders.

