I wasn't insulting Martha Ankomah; I was just acting a movie - LilWin after lawsuit

He clarified that the snippet circulating online was taken out of context.

“The video I did is a movie. I was acting… I was not angry. I had done some makeup,” he explained, indicating his intent to leave the resolution of the issue to legal professionals.

Martha Ankomah has sued Lil Win for denigrating her reputation. In a copy of the writ of summons, the plaintiff (Martha) is praying an Accra High Court for damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by the defendant (LilWin).

She is also demanding compensatory damages for the dent on her reputation.

The writ commands Lil Win to appear in court within eight days to respond to the allegations.

Looking towards the future, Lil Win expressed a desire to break international boundaries in his career, stating, "I want to go international. The investors should come and take me there."

