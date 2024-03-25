I’m ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah - Lil Win throws in the towel amid suit

“Even the president apologises, so how much more me? That will not be a problem..." he said.

LilWin further disclosed that he is not perturbed about the legal suit, stating that he was not sued for engaging in armed robbery or murder.

“I am not worried because if you are imprisoned for stealing or committing murder, that’s a disgrace. But once it has to do with the work, there is no problem," he said.

Martha Ankomah sued LilWin for denigrating her reputation following his scathing attacks launched at her earlier on social media.

In Martha’s writ of summons, she argued that the statements by the actor, among other things, were lies published with malicious intent.

She is seeking damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the said defamatory statements made by LilWin.