Martha Ankomah demands GHC5 million compensation from LilWin in defamation suit

About a week ago, LilWin condemned Martha's earlier statements during some media interviews, which sought to downplay the storylines of recent Kumawood movies compared to the Agya Koo era. He was captured in a viral video using some words that have been described as harsh and unprintable towards the actress.

Martha Ankomah, earlier in an interview with Hitz FM in 2017 and later with Accra FM in 2023, downplayed the storylines of recent Kumawood movies compared to the Agya Koo era.

“I love their storylines and they used to have really good movies like Kumasi Yonkuo, but of late, most of their movies portray witchcraft and that does not motivate me to shoot with them,” she stated in her interview with Hitz FM.

However, the topic surrounding Martha Ankomah’s statements popped up while LilWin was slamming Dr. Likee’s camp after one of his [LilWin] actresses defected to the stables of Akabenezer.

He said: “Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?

On February 15, 2024, Martha Ankomah, through her lawyers, sued LilWin.

In a copy of the writ of summons, the plaintiff (Martha) is praying an Accra High Court for damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by the defendant (LilWin). She is also demanding compensatory damages for the dent on her reputation.

“A declaration that the words, 'Who knows you? If not for GTP and senior government officials who signed you on at GTP, who would have signed you? What kind of star are you? Even your own daughter doesn't know you I don't even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, and co and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. If you had been a male actor, you would have suffered When you become an actress and you become a star, men take care of you, men rent accommodation for you, men buy you houses, men buy cars for you. You would have suffered as a man but for the fact that you are female.

“'It is men who look after you. You have become a star that is why men take care of your needs, you don't use your money on anything' published of and concerning the Plaintiff and contained in paragraphs 8 and 9 of the Statement of Claim are defamatory of the Plaintiff. Therefore, the plaintiff is seeking Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintiff,” parts of the summons read.

LilWin has also been issued an eight-day ultimatum to appear before an Accra High Court or face the consequences.