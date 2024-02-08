ADVERTISEMENT
‘Those richer than you are humble, you’re not a star’ - LilWin attacks Martha Ankomah

Dorcas Agambila

Kumawood actor LilWin has strongly criticized his colleagues, particularly targeting actress Martha Ankomah, for what he perceives as disparaging comments about Kumawood movies.

Actor Lil Win
Actor Lil Win

The actor launched a scathing attack at Ankomah, in particular, over some ‘distasteful’ comments she made about ‘Kumawood’ movies in the past few years.

Martha, earlier during an interview with Hitz FM in 2017 and later with Accra FM in 2023, downplayed the storylines of recent Kumawood movies juxtaposing them with the Agya Koo era.

“I love their storylines and they used to have really good movies like Kumasi Yonkuo, but of late, most of their movies portray witchcraft and that does not motivate me to shoot with them,” she stated in her interview with Hitz FM.

However, the topic surrounding Martha Ankomah’s statements popped up while LilWin was slamming Dr. Likee’s camp after one of his [LilWin] actresses defected to the stables of Akabenezer.

The said actress, Mimi, has recently been granting interviews throwing jabs at LilWin, who has in turn resorted to attacking anyone who has ever downplayed his efforts including Martha Ankomah.

He said: “Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?

"I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?"

He continued, “Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys.”

What are your opinions on this beef?

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

