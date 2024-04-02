How to dress like a child of God and still slay like Martha Ankomah

Martha, known for her roles in Ghanaian movies and her impeccable fashion sense, strikes the perfect balance between trendy and respectful.

Let's dive into how you can emulate this church girl slay, inspired by Martha Ankomah, and make a statement every Sunday.

1. Elegance in simplicity

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha teaches us that elegance doesn’t have to be complicated. Opt for simple, well-tailored dresses that accentuate your figure without being overly revealing.

Think A-line dresses or straight cuts with modest necklines. The key is in the fit and the fabric choice—quality fabrics in solid colors or gentle patterns elevate your look instantly.

2. Accessorize wisely

Accessories can make or break an outfit. Martha’s choice of accessories always complements her look without overshadowing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement watch, a pair of stud earrings, or a simple necklace can add a touch of sophistication. Remember, less is more. Choose one focal point accessory and keep the rest understated.

3. Color & pattern play

While maintaining modesty, don’t shy away from playing with colors and patterns. Martha often incorporates vibrant colors and African prints into her church wardrobe, bringing energy and personality to her outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

A colorful headwrap or a patterned midi skirt paired with a solid top can be both eye-catching and appropriate.

4. The beauty of modesty

Modesty doesn’t mean sacrificing your style. Martha Ankomah shows that you can experiment with trends within the bounds of modesty.

Sheer fabrics, when layered correctly, or a trendy sleeve design can add a modern twist to your church attire. It’s all about finding creative ways to express your style while respecting the sanctity of the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emulating Martha Ankomah’s church style isn’t just about copying her outfits; it’s about embracing her approach to fashion.

She finds a harmonious balance between faith and fashion, proving that you can honor your religious values without losing your sense of style.