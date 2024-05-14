ADVERTISEMENT
Lil Win cancels plans to run for MP due to lack of funds

Popular Kumawood actor and movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, otherwise known as Lil Win, has decided to step back from his plan to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for December.

Lil Win had intended to run for the parliamentary seat in the Afigya Kwabre North constituency in the Ashanti region but cited financial constraints as the main reason for his decision to pause his political ambitions.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, LiI Win revealed that his pursuit of a parliamentary position is postponed until 2028. He explained that running a successful campaign requires substantial funding, which he currently lacks

Lil Win also noted that he will not be running under the banners of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) due to his affiliations with both parties

“I am no longer contesting… I will contest in the next four years… I am waiting for that. I am going independent. Likewise, I can’t join a political party because I love both parties and have friends everywhere,” he said.

Lilwin announced his intention to run for the parliamentary seat in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency in August 2023.

According to him, he was approached by several top personalities who encouraged him to contest as a Member of Parliament at the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.

However, the decision came a few days after former president John Dramani Mahama advised Lil Win not to go into politics.

