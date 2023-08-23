ADVERTISEMENT
Lilwin to contest Afigya Kwabre South seat as an independent candidate

Selorm Tali

Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin has revealed plans to contest the Afigya Kwabre South Seat as an Independent candidate.

Kwadwo Nkansah 'Liwin' at 2015 Ghana Movie Awards
According to him, he has been approached by several top personalities who have encouraged him to contest as MP at the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.

He made this revelation while Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM, on August 23, 2023.

Lilwin added that the local leaders had expressed their desire for him to run for office, and their rationale, stemmed from his wide-reaching fan base.

Last year, around October, I found myself in a situation where a number of elders approached me. According to them, they had already convened to discuss the possibility of me becoming their MP, but as an independent candidate. They assured me of their commitment to ensure my victory in the election.

“More recently, their concern was intensified due to my latest movie, ‘Mr. President.’ They came for a copy of the movie and after watching it, they came and informed me that no matter what they have spoken with my mother, my uncle Wofa Atta and a lot of my family members that, I have to become an MP,” he said.

This comes a few days ago after former president John Dramani Mahama advised Lilwin not to go into politics.

Selorm Tali
