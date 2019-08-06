It all started on social media during Strongman and Medikal’s heated beef in June this year. A twitter user called for the match, and Pappy Kojo gladly accepted: “Keche, I’m travelling tomorrow. If you know you are going to diss, let me know.”

But Keche were reluctant: “My PR did a good job but Pappy Kojo isn’t my match when it comes to beef.”

Later, Joshua – a rapper and member of the group – responded by dropping a diss at Pappy Kojo titled “Face 2 Face”.

Pappy Kojo, however, refused to respond with a record. Instead, he proved that aside from rap, he is one of the greatest trolls of our time.

Below, we share with you six times the “Balance” rapper took the duo to cleaners and mercilessly roasted them like babies.

NB: You might drop your phone and crack your expensive screen out of uncontrollable laughter.

1. When he performed Keche’s biggest song “Aluguntugui” at the just ended YFM Area Code jab and dissed them after the performance.

2. When he signed through Keche Joshua’s name on “After Hours” show on Adom TV.

3. When he put his latest song “Green Means Go” in Keche’s “Aluguntugui” music video background. The video is crazy.

4. When he labelled Keche’s song “Pressure” as the official music video for “Green Means Go”.

5. Jabbing Keche with Countryman Songo’s viral curse.

6. When he subtly compared their face with this photo.