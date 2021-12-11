RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Looks and presentation are as important as an artiste’s talent – D Black

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Artiste and music producer D Black has said that an artiste’s looks and presentation are as important as his or her talent.

Looks and presentation are as important as an artiste’s talent – D Black
Looks and presentation are as important as an artiste’s talent – D Black

This “Enjoyment Minister” hit-maker made the remark while discussing what influences his decision to recruit artistes.

Recommended articles

D Black, whose real name is Desmond Blackmore, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the music record label, Black Avenue Muzik.

D-Black on Pulse TV
D-Black on Pulse TV ece-auto-gen

He has signed some bright talents to his record label in recent years, with singer Sefa being the latest to succeed under the label.

The rapper explained that he considers the way an artiste looks and presents himself or herself before signing them.

“The way they look plays an important role, it is not just about the talent, it is about presentation it is about how you carry yourself,” he told MzGee, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

D Black
D Black D Black Pulse Ghana

D Black further stated that the artiste must also be hardworking, insisting nothing substitutes work ethic.

Citing Sefa as an example, he praised the singer for her dedication and hard work towards her craft and career.

“She is such a hardworking artiste, you guys have no idea, she is so hardworking she hardly gets into my bad books,” D Black added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

King Promise stuns on MOBO awards red carpet with sneakers that cost over GH8000 (PHOTOS)

King Promise 1350 sneakers

‘Hypocrisy’ - A Plus descends on Sarkodie for going soft on Nana Addo but hard on Mahama

Kwame A Plus

‘Didn’t You Say Nana Toaso?’ - Sarkodie slammed for talking about hardship in Ghana

Rapper Sarkodie

Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

American music mogul Dr Dre [Instagram/DrDre]