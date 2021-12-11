Looks and presentation are as important as an artiste’s talent – D Black

D Black, whose real name is Desmond Blackmore, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the music record label, Black Avenue Muzik.

ece-auto-gen

He has signed some bright talents to his record label in recent years, with singer Sefa being the latest to succeed under the label.

The rapper explained that he considers the way an artiste looks and presents himself or herself before signing them.

“The way they look plays an important role, it is not just about the talent, it is about presentation it is about how you carry yourself,” he told MzGee, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

D Black Pulse Ghana

D Black further stated that the artiste must also be hardworking, insisting nothing substitutes work ethic.

Citing Sefa as an example, he praised the singer for her dedication and hard work towards her craft and career.