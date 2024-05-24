Love is not enough to marry – Medikal counsels

Reflecting on his own experience, he shared that his marriage to actress Fella Makafui has ended despite his efforts to keep it together.
Ghanaian rapper Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, has advised the youth against choosing marriage partners solely based on love.
The couple is now focused on co-parenting their daughter and ensuring her well-being.
In an interview with Starr FM, Medikal emphasized that marriage is a complex commitment that requires more than just love.
He stated, "Before you get married, I don’t think love is enough. Love is not enough for two people to get into marriage. Marriage is a whole different ball game. If you love somebody, it doesn’t mean you should get married to them."
He advised that lovers need counseling and family support before making such a significant decision, warning that relying solely on love could lead to a big mistake.
Medikal's insights come from his personal journey, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive understanding and preparation for marriage beyond just romantic feelings.
Ghanaian rapper Medikal dropped a series of shocking revelations about his ex-wife actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui which caused a stir on social media.
Medikal and Fella’s marriage has been in the public eye for some time now after the rapper openly declared that he had divorced his wife.
Their relationship has been documented in the media and the press following several bitter revelations in their marriage.
Medikal’s recent outburst follows an incident which occurred recently where he claimed her baby mama called the police on him for asking her cousin to vacate his residence.