The “Bliss Or Bright” actress got married to Michael Gyan in 2009 and though there has been a turbulence in their marital life, the couple managed to weather the storm and they have remained happily ever after.

Luckie posted a photo of her family and wrote “We were soooo young... I thank you God for today..... it’s a lesson you have to be in class to understand, even that 1 kraaa u are lucky if u understand Hahahah.... but not all the text you will pass...... there are bad days and there are gooooddd days .... it takes more than just YOU to make it work..... it takes God and the WILL...... God it is your will and am grateful God.... [SIC]”

The actress who doubles as a businesswoman, running a popular eatery in East Legon, also shared photos of celebrity colleagues who were present at her wedding. See the photos below.