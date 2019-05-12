Shortly after news broke that the Ghanaian actor's wife, Bettie Jenifer, has been murdered in Maryland in the United States, there were multiple conspiracy theories about the actor's complicity.

Many have point accusing fingers at him because a week before his wife was murdered, he had deleted all her photos from his social media handles.

Initial reports on the deleted photos had speculated that there was a potential divorce looming.

Posting on Instagram, Lydia Forson decried comments blaming the actor for his wife's death.

She said: “Someone is going through a very public tragedy and instead of offering words of condolence; your immediate reaction to point fingers and dig for conspiracies. What kind of people are you?.”

Police in the US, according to nbcwashington, have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as “a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer tied the knot in 2018. This was after Attoh broke up with his Nigerian wife, DamiloIa Adegbite.

