According to the veteran Ghanaian actress, though she is very beautiful and also comes off as someone who is quite wild, the story is different when it comes to being Grace Omabo in the bedroom, to a point that any man that takes viagra to service her will be disappointed.

The 73-year-old speaking during an interview for ‘Vibes in Five’ with Arnold Elavanyo Mensah accordingly mentioned that when she was going into marriage, one major thing she considered was a man who was good in bed to compliment her because she has a special case.

“I’m not sexually good in bed so I considered that. The man I married was average. I wasn’t good at all. If you look at me and you look at how beautiful I’m and the hard woman I was you’ll be mistaken if you go in and take viagra and other enhancers you’ll be sorry, you’ll be disappointed,” she said.

Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono detailed more in the video below for the interview which was published in December 2019, however, it has resurfaced on the internet as some 'netizens' are now reacting to her conversation in the interview. Watch the video below.