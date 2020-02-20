The date also means the Ghanaian singer, known for her hit songs such as "Uber Driver", "Bedroom Commando" among others, is turning twenty-four today, therefore, with the excitement of celebration life, she has gifted her fans and Ghanaian music lovers, a shay banger.

The song comes with a sassy and fancy video with some of its scenes shot in the comfort of a bed as Wendy served us with her 'baddest' bad girl bedroom moves whilst dancing to the fast tempo "Birthday Song" which has the potency to top music charts and become a club hit.

Part of the lyrics says “it’s my birthday and I want to turn it up, Shaygangters come and let’s shake it off” with an excerpt of the hook in Twi saying that “today I’ll dirty myself”. Watch the video below and don’t forget to wish Wendy a happy birthday but don’t forget your reviews about the video are welcomed.