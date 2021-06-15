‘Maame Tiwaa is not my wife’ - Yaw Sarpong denies affair with backing vocalist (WATCH)

Yaw Sarpong had earlier cleared the air but new growing rumours has forced him to come out again to reiterate what he said.

“Maame Tiwaa is not my wife,” he told Becky on JoyNews. “I picked Tiwaa because of music and she is very good.”

According to Yaw Sarpong, he picked Tiwaa 40 years ago and has lived with his real wife for years. He said Tiwaa gave birth to her two children while living with his family.

“I've been working with her since 1981. A lot of people are wondering how a lady has been working with me this long.”

“I started working with Tiwaa before giving birth to her first and second children. She lived with me and my wife. So, my wife knows Tiwaa is not my wife.”

He said there were no rumours of this nature when they were underground but rumours started boiling after rising to fame.

“Many people know this. When we weren't popular, people didn't assume this, but after we become famous, people are saying anything they like.”