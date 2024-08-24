Mahama returning as president is an insult to Ghanaians - Prince David Osei

"He has been an assemblyman, a Minister of Information, he has been a parliamentarian, he has been a vice-president; technically, he was more like the president when the late Atta Mills was in power because he was sick. So, he was more like the person running the show from behind. Then he became president."

"I do not have a problem with the man; he is such a nice gentleman. He has done enough for Ghana. My issue is that Ghana has a population of 33 million. Why must it be one man who becomes president, goes through all the ranks, and then comes back again? It looks like an insult to the whole of Ghana. It looks like the whole country lacks somebody who can manage the affairs of Ghana, and we have to bring an ex-president," he stated.

He further stated that the former president did not make any significant impact in the creative arts industry.

According to him, the Year of Return, introduced by the New Patriotic Party to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the transatlantic slave trade and to encourage people of African descent to visit and reconnect with their heritage, to boost investments, promote tourism, and cultural exchange between Ghana and the diaspora community, has had a lasting impact in his industry, and he believes it will stay on.

"With the creative arts, I don't remember any significant landmark during his tenure. If I close my eyes, I can tell you that the Year of Return is one landmark in the creative arts sector by the New Patriotic Party. The Year of Return is a major event that will stay forever," he stated.