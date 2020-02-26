Gospel musician Sonnie Badu – who is the founder and head pastor of RockHill Church in Georgia, US – invited actor-turned-preacher Majid Michel for ministration and it was ‘amazing’.

The “Crime to Christ” actor was among top preachers who graced the church for its ‘Word and Prophecy Tuesday’ service to speak under the theme “Faith & Purpose”, and according to Sonnie Badu, Majid spoke in tune with the theme.

Sonnie said Majid did amazing work and spoke ‘so much wisdom’ during the service.

“Brother you did amazing and you spoke so much wisdom, thank you for visiting @therockhillchurch .. love you,” Sonnie said in an Instagram post.

He also described Majid as a ‘dynamic teacher of the word’, adding that he spoke on purpose.

“What did you just come and do in my altar? WHAT!!!!!!!! This man is a dynamic teacher of the WORD, backed by so much wisdom ... He spoke on PURPOSE and OH MY WORD.. what a message.”

Majid responded by encouraging followers of Sonnie Badu to watch his services on YouTube and further asked for God’s blessings on him.

“I ask everyone to go and listen to @sonniebaduuk message on Faith on YouTube. I was so lifted and inspired! You will be 100% compelled to start living your vision NOW!!! God bless you Doc!” Majid said.