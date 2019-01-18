According to the Tema based, women, when they turn to acquire more power, abuse it. He says it for this that God in his own sense has created Adam before Eve because He is aware of what a woman can do when given power.

"Our first creation it was Adam and Eve, it could have been Eve and Adam but it came as Adam and Eve so a man was born to lead regardless," the Tema based Rapper said on the Gee Spot show.

The world has been in an era of "woke" feminism movements where strong arguments are constantly being built as to why patriarchy should be considered an archaic mentality for women to also be given a front role opportunity in the helm of affairs of any situation.

Contrary to this feminism agenda, D Cryme, with reference to excerpts from the bible says that most women misuse power whenever they acquire much. He jokingly added "God know say if He puts power in the hands of a woman first, like the beatings we'll have, we'll see it"

See more from the videos below