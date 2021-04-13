M.anifest urges Africans to criticise their countries

When it comes to criticising governments, rapper M.anifest uses social media often to make his voice known even though his father, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, is affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In 2019, M.anifest refused to pass a verdict on President Akufo-Addo’s performance, claiming “the President has a four-year mandate.”

He said on Class FM that passing a verdict on the President will amount to marking a student who is still writing an examination paper.

“What is the presidential term? How many years is it? Four years. So, after four years, you can ask me that question,” the rapper replied when asked to grade the President’s performance so far.