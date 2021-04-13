RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

M.anifest urges Africans to criticise their countries

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian award-winning rapper M.anifest has urged Africans, especially the youth on social media, to criticise their countries.

Rapper M.anifest

Pulse Ghana

According to the “god MC” rapper, criticising African countries is the ‘truest’ way to love them.

M.anifest made this statement in one of his tweets on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

“Dear Africans, criticize your countries oh. That’s the truest way to love them,” he tweeted.

When it comes to criticising governments, rapper M.anifest uses social media often to make his voice known even though his father, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, is affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In 2019, M.anifest refused to pass a verdict on President Akufo-Addo’s performance, claiming “the President has a four-year mandate.”

He said on Class FM that passing a verdict on the President will amount to marking a student who is still writing an examination paper.

“What is the presidential term? How many years is it? Four years. So, after four years, you can ask me that question,” the rapper replied when asked to grade the President’s performance so far.

“You are asking me to score an exam when the person hasn’t finished writing it. It is what happens at the end of the term that matters, not the mid one,” he added.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

