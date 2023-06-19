In a tweet, the "AMG" rapper expressed that despite his best efforts, the marriage has not been successful for him. He stated, "Marriage is not for creatives, maybe not for me. I tried."
Marriage is not for creatives, I tried - Medikal hints the end of his marriage
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has recently hinted at the end of his marriage to actress Fella Makafui.
In a subsequent tweet, Medikal further shared his thoughts, saying, "Even God cannot attest to my efforts." This implies that he believes he has done everything within his power to salvage the relationship but to no avail.
This is not the first time rumors of trouble in the couple's marriage have surfaced. In November 2022, Fella Makafui and Medikal caused confusion among their fans when they deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram pages.
During that time, Fella Makafui also tweeted, "I'm about to make the hardest decision ever," hinting at potential difficulties in their relationship.
The public statements from Medikal regarding the challenges in their marriage have fueled speculation about the future of their relationship.
It remains to be seen how the couple will navigate these difficulties and whether they will ultimately choose to continue or end their union.
