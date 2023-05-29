Marrying early stole precious years of my life - Kwabena Kwabena

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix recently, the ‘Aso’ hitmaker said; “The irony of the whole thing is, I played a role in stealing my whole life away from me at a point.

“The reason why I am saying that is as at 26 and 27, around that time, I felt that what I should have done was to focus on my career and not allow any external force to derail my train,” he said.

Despite what he believes were missed opportunities to enjoy his life at the time, Kwabena Kwabena said he is happy to reclaim such lost moments now.

Kwabena Kwabena pointed out that he is now older and wiser to understand the importance of seizing opportunities and not taking anything for granted.

“I feel I was a young guy around that time, but by God’s grace, God has given me the chance again to have a second shot of my life.

“That’s the reason why I am not taking things for granted because around that time, there were other people who have become casualties or were involved, and so I don’t want to make it look as if I was a great person and somebody was bad.

“I feel that at a point in my life, I should have focused on my career more than any other thing. I shouldn’t have married then,” Kwabena Kwabena said.