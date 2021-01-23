A lot of Ghanaian celebrities tend to live a luxurious lifestyle on social media as they flash their new cars, designer wears, mansions and cash on the internet.

Majority of the celebrities who live this lifestyle, according Martha Ankomah, are fake and that it sends wrong signals to the youth to follow.

“I see a lot on my social media page. Most people are living a fake life on social media,” she told Kingdom FM this week.

“Some of us get things for free and so when we wear them, you can see that it’s a form of advertisement for them. So, when you do not post for the people who follow you to see that this woman is selling something and there is a young girl at home and you write ‘hard work’, you’re deceiving the kids. Let people know that aside acting you have other side businesses,” she continued.

She added: “Let people know that your side hustle is what is making you take first class flights, because your lifestyles put pressure on the youth. If we are not sincere to the people about what we do so that they do not put pressure on themselves to do what we do.”