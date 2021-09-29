RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Massive crowd turns out for Women In Worship 2021 (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

The 2021 edition edition of the Women In Worship concert has been flooded with lovers of Gospel music.

Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced
The annual female minstrel night of worship gazed at thousands of patrons queued and patiently waiting to gain entry at the event held on Sunday 19th September 2021 at the UPSA Auditorium, Madina.

Forced by unforeseen circumstances, the worship experience begun at an unusual hour with powerful hymnal ministration by the next generation of female gospel minstrels comprising of Jayana, Ruth Adjei, Queendalyn Yurglee, Nicole Music, Alexandra Aboagye & Efe Grace, Fortifying the stage and charging the atmosphere for the billed minstrels.

Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced
Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced
Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced

With a thundering voice, the revival commenced as Celestine Donkor, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, Florence Obinim, Obaapa Christy, Diana Hamilton, Judikay and Mercy Chinwo led the congregation to back to back worship & praise songs, inviting the heavens on to men.

Liberation wasn't left out, as many were touched by God's power.

Present at the event till the 13th hour was Rev Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, Apostle. Abraham Lamptey, Rev Charlotte Oduro, Rev Mrs Gloria Lamptey, Apostle BB Frederick, Dsp Kofi Sarpong, Tagoe Sisters, Helena Rhabbles, Cindy Thompson, Stella Seal, Abaawa Connie, Mr Dennis Anderson, Akesse Brempong, and a host of others.

See more photos from the Gospel event below.

Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced
Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced
Women In Worship 2021 Massively Graced

Selorm Tali

