Ghanaians are not go-getters; they waste time talking – Mawuli Gavor

He believes that Ghana has all the necessary qualities for success but often fails to harness its resources for development.
Actor and model Mawuli Gavor has called on Ghanaians to adopt a more proactive and go-getter mindset.
According to Gavor, many Ghanaians spend too much time planning and forming committees without taking concrete action, causing the country to miss out on opportunities.
Gavor, who has also worked in Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, highlighted the contrast between Ghana and Nigeria in terms of taking immediate action on ideas.
He praised Nigerians for their readiness to execute plans, even if they face challenges along the way, and stressed that they don't wait for things to come to them but actively make things happen.
He shared his experience of partnering with a Nigerian in his business venture, Play Club Ghana, which was successfully established in about seven months due to the Nigerian partner's proactive approach.
Gavor believes that Ghanaians have the same potential to seize opportunities and encouraged the youth to explore and contribute to the betterment of their country.
As an entrepreneur, he aims to support the Ghanaian film industry by training and inspiring young individuals to pursue their goals with determination.
