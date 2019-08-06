The “16 Years” hitmaker has come under attack after revealing in an interview that she was 'tight' with Maxwell, and their relationship would have ended in a marriage.

But the musician has fired back in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, saying she has every right to speak up and that Nana Ama McBrown wasn’t married as a virgin.

“Those attacking me only read headlines without going through the full story. They are always prepared to insult so the moment they see headlines, they insult. I don’t understand,” she told David Mawuli on Pulse Chat.

“I’ve watched my recent interview over and over again to find fault but there’s nothing that I said wrong. I was asked about my current relationship with Maxwell, and I said we are cool, close. Then I was asked about my past relationship, and I said we were like each other's toy. He was like that male friend you can lean on and treat him like a teddy bear,” she explained.

She said she sees nothing wrong with her statement, adding that Nana Ama McBrown wasn’t married as a virgin so, it will in no way affect her marriage.

“Maxwell didn’t marry Nana Ama McBrown as a virgin. And my [past] relationship with Maxwell was no secret – we were everywhere. So, I would be a hypocrite to swerve questions on our relationship. It won’t affect their marriage.”

Mzbel added that she never said she turned down Maxwell’s proposal.

Watch the full interview below.