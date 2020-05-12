The AMG Business rapper launched an attack on Eno and described her as a dead body whilst reacting to calls for him to reply her lyrical shots thrown at him in her “Argument Done” diss track to Sista Afia.

“Don’t ever think I will waste time recording a diss track to a female rapper, especially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin” Medikal tweeted and in a quick reply, Eno said “No be today I be #corpse bro I was born dead. So you can’t kill me”.

READ ALSO: Freda Rhymz accuses Sista Afia for trading sex for verses in new diss track

Medikal whilst addressing Eno’s attack on him lamented that “4 years ago Eno Linked up for a feature, gave her a verse and pulled up to shoot the video when called without charging a penny, never expected her to disrespect me in anyway, especially when I haven’t wronged you. This is why people don’t do good sometimes I guess”.

This comment also got a reply from the “Rap Goddess” rapper who said that “I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing, I only sent out words to the ghostwriter and unless u are the ghostwriter u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper”.

The back and forth between the two rappers on the micro-blogging platform is drawing attention, with Medikal showing up in the Ghana trends. See his tweets and Eno’s reply below plus what fans have been saying about them.

Reaction From Fans