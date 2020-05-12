World famous fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, who is a Ghanaian-American and a close friend to Kanye West, has followed Kofi Mole on Instagram and has shown support to his new song ‘Atwei’.

In an Instagram story posted by Virgil Abloh on his official Instagram page with over 5.4 million followers, he posted a screenshot of Kofi Mole’s video ‘Atwei’ tagging Kofi Mole with the Ghana flag.

Screenshot of Virgil Abloh’s post

Excited Kofi Mole took to Instagram to appreciate Virgil’s support. He shared a screenshot of the fashion designer following him and wrote “When @virgilabloh follows you and posts you on his story! Tonight I no go bed!!!! Right now if it no be @off____white or @louisvuitton we no go wear!!“. See his post below