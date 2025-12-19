Labour Minister visits Nutrifoods Ghana Ltd, praises job creation and good labour relations

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has paid a working visit to Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Olam and Sanyo and a leading player in Ghana’s culinary and snacks categories within the FMCG sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited produces household brands such as Tasty Tom, NutriSnax, Royal King Cracker, and Perk. With nearly 15 years of local presence, the company has built a strong portfolio of homegrown brands developed in Ghana to meet the tastes and needs of Ghanaian consumers.

The Minister toured Nutrifoods’ manufacturing facility in the Tema Industrial Area, which produces Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix and is recognised as the largest tomato-based processing and canning facility in West Africa.

He commended the company’s strong focus on consumer safety, particularly on the backdrop of over fourteen years of no Lost Time Due to Accidents (LTA). Hon. Dr. Pelpuo also commended Nutrifoods for operating a 24-hour shift system, in line with the Government’s 24-hour economy policy, and for its contribution to job creation and economic growth.

Addressing the media, the Minister commended the company for a strong commitment to producing high quality products and was particularly impressed that all its products & brands are homegrown in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am impressed that the company is well established here and the products are made here by Ghanaians.

He said:

My interactions with management and staff were encouraging and I observed a healthy labour relations climate with compliance across occupational safety and health standards as well as labour laws.

Dr. Pelpuo added that the government sees the private sector as a key partner in dealing with the issue of unemployment and is therefore willing to support the building of a robust private sector.

The Managing Director and Business Head of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, Mr. Jay Anjaria, stated that the company employs nearly 2,000 people and continues to invest in building local intellectual and technical capacity aligned with international manufacturing benchmarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted that Nutrifoods Ghana has been recognised as a Top Employer in Ghana and Africa for five consecutive years, certified by the Top Employers Institute, reflecting its strong people practices, focus on employee development, and inclusive work culture.

The Minister was accompanied by Directors of the Ministry and other staff members during the visit.

About Nutrifoods Ghana

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited is a leading food manufacturer based in Tema, Ghana, established as a joint venture between Olam International and Sanyo Foods. The company operates two major processing facilities: a biscuit manufacturing plant and a culinary production facility in Tema. These facilities produce a diverse portfolio of high-quality products that cater to both domestic and export markets.

The company is renowned for its flagship brands, including the fortified Tasty Tom Tomato Mix, which is enriched with essential vitamins to support nutritional well-being, as well as a range of popular biscuit brands such as Perk, Nutricia, and King Cracker. Nutrifoods Ghana has earned a reputation for excellence, being the first biscuit manufacturer in West Africa to obtain the prestigious Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification through the FSSC 22000 standard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond manufacturing, Nutrifoods actively engages communities through consumer engagement activities focused on product use, nutrition, and food safety.