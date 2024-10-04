ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian singer and model Sister Derby has opened up about her past relationship with rapper Medikal, offering insight into the dynamics that led to their breakup and how she managed the emotional turmoil.

Sister Derby and Medikal
Sister Derby and Medikal

In an interview on Vibe in 5 with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo, she candidly discussed the role of actress Fella Makafui in the relationship’s breakdown and how Fella’s actions impacted her.

Recommended articles

Sister Derby revealed feeling disrespected by Fella Makafui during her time dating Medikal. “She was mocking me,” Derby recalled, detailing how Fella would post insinuating comments on social media while allegedly engaging in an affair with Medikal.

Medikal and Fella Makafui
Medikal and Fella Makafui ece-auto-gen

Despite the emotional pain, Derby chose not to retaliate or publicly confront Fella. “I didn’t really care about their relationship, but for him, I wished him well. And of course, it was painful because they were rubbing it in my face. Even those times, I never said anything to her or dissed her. I accepted it,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

When rumours surfaced about Medikal’s involvement with Fella, Derby confronted him, but he consistently denied any wrongdoing. However, as the situation became increasingly clear, their relationship eventually ended. Fella’s presence, once a hidden affair, became public after the breakup, and she openly pursued Medikal.

Sister Derby
Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Following Medikal’s marriage to Fella Makafui, years later, he reached out to Sister Derby, asking her to perform at one of his concerts. Initially, Derby refused, citing her discomfort about being around Fella, given their shared history. “I didn’t want to be in the same space as her,” she admitted. However, Medikal reassured her that Fella would not attend, as they were reportedly going through a divorce.

Despite the rocky end to their relationship, Sister Derby spoke about Medikal’s character, highlighting his generosity as a quality she continued to appreciate. “He was incredibly generous,” she acknowledged, noting that this trait remained admirable even after their breakup.

Sister Derby’s reflections reveal the complexities of navigating relationships in the public eye, shedding light on the emotional challenges she faced during and after her time with Medikal.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

TIKTOK

TikTok to shut down music streaming platform globally in November

Nadia Buari

'Black destroying the future of blacks'–Nadia Buari joins calls for action against galamsey

Habiba Sinare

'No time, no intimacy!' -Habiba Sinare reveals struggles of marrying footballer