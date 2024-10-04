Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Sister Derby revealed feeling disrespected by Fella Makafui during her time dating Medikal. “She was mocking me,” Derby recalled, detailing how Fella would post insinuating comments on social media while allegedly engaging in an affair with Medikal.

Despite the emotional pain, Derby chose not to retaliate or publicly confront Fella. “I didn’t really care about their relationship, but for him, I wished him well. And of course, it was painful because they were rubbing it in my face. Even those times, I never said anything to her or dissed her. I accepted it,” she explained.

When rumours surfaced about Medikal’s involvement with Fella, Derby confronted him, but he consistently denied any wrongdoing. However, as the situation became increasingly clear, their relationship eventually ended. Fella’s presence, once a hidden affair, became public after the breakup, and she openly pursued Medikal.

Following Medikal’s marriage to Fella Makafui, years later, he reached out to Sister Derby, asking her to perform at one of his concerts. Initially, Derby refused, citing her discomfort about being around Fella, given their shared history. “I didn’t want to be in the same space as her,” she admitted. However, Medikal reassured her that Fella would not attend, as they were reportedly going through a divorce.

Despite the rocky end to their relationship, Sister Derby spoke about Medikal’s character, highlighting his generosity as a quality she continued to appreciate. “He was incredibly generous,” she acknowledged, noting that this trait remained admirable even after their breakup.