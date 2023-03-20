Medikal breaks silence on parting ways with long time manager, Flow Delly (VIDEO)

“I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive so I don’t really wanna go into that but he is good, we are hustling,” Medikal said

Medikal Pulse Ghana

According to Medikal, he now manages himself as an artiste and talent. “I am my own manager. I have a management team but I make things happen on my own and I have positive people around me helping out,” he said.

