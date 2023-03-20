In a conversation with Andy Dosty, host of Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Stubborn Academy’ rapper, said the professional relationship between him and his former manager has been terminated due to a sensitive matter.
Medikal breaks silence on parting ways with long time manager, Flow Delly (VIDEO)
Medikal and Flow Delly have parted ways. The Ghanaian rapper confirmed this today, 20th March 2023, during an interview on Hitz FM.
“I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive so I don’t really wanna go into that but he is good, we are hustling,” Medikal said
Medikal Pulse Ghana
According to Medikal, he now manages himself as an artiste and talent. “I am my own manager. I have a management team but I make things happen on my own and I have positive people around me helping out,” he said.
Asked how long they have stopped working, Medikal in the video below said it has been some months now.
