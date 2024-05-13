Medikal claims he is richer than Nigerian singer Asake

Dremo recently released a track which contained explicit references to Sarkodie after he released his latest track "BRAG" which he named Kendrick and J. Cole as his only competition sparking social media conversation.

The controversy began when a Nigerian social media influencer, made a statement that seemed to belittle the achievements of Ghanaian artistes.

He suggested that even the most successful artiste in Ghana would struggle to compete with a newcomer like Asake in terms of accomplishments.

Medikal responded to this statement by asserting his financial superiority over Asake, stating that Asake did not have more money than him.

This bold claim has sparked a heated debate among netizens, with many questioning the validity of Medikal's assertion.

