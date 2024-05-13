ADVERTISEMENT
Medikal claims he is richer than Nigerian singer Asake

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has ignited a social media frenzy by boldly declaring his financial superiority over Nigerian singer Asake.

Medikal and Asake
Medikal and Asake

This claim comes amidst an ongoing feud between Ghanaian rappers and Nigerian rapper Dremo.

Dremo recently released a track which contained explicit references to Sarkodie after he released his latest track "BRAG" which he named Kendrick and J. Cole as his only competition sparking social media conversation.

Medikal
Medikal Pulse Ghana

The controversy began when a Nigerian social media influencer, made a statement that seemed to belittle the achievements of Ghanaian artistes.

He suggested that even the most successful artiste in Ghana would struggle to compete with a newcomer like Asake in terms of accomplishments.

Medikal responded to this statement by asserting his financial superiority over Asake, stating that Asake did not have more money than him.

Asake image
Asake image Pulse Ghana

This bold claim has sparked a heated debate among netizens, with many questioning the validity of Medikal's assertion.

Medikal
Medikal Medikal Pulse Ghana
The comments section of the post had fans debating on the matter. Some netizens sided with Medikal, arguing that his success in the music industry and various business ventures could indeed place him above Asake in terms of wealth. Others, however, backed Asake.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

