Medikal gives reasons for his recent rants; says he is beyond control

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has explained in a video why he has suddenly become outspoken and has been going on social media rants lately

Medikal
Medikal

According to him, he is portraying a new version of himself which many might find confusing.

Medikal has been on several social media rants, which has got many people concerned about his mental health and well-being. Taking to his verified X account, Medikal told his fans that the new version of him cannot be tamed. He wrote:

"Mind you,the new Medikal is Beyond Kontrol "

In another set of videos that have surfaced online, the Ayekoo crooner stated that it was a very difficult decision for him to make, adding that he woke up one morning and felt that way.

He stated that his current constant rants on X have no negative intention behind them, and neither does he have a perceived agenda.

Medikal also added that his constant controversial rants have nothing to do with promoting his upcoming concert at the O2 Indigo in London on May 3, 2024,

"This is a decision I solely made by myself. I just woke up and that's how I feel, and from today, moving forward, that's how I'm going to be," he said in a video

Medikal has confirmed his split from actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui.

In a tweet on March 30, Medikal clarified that Fella is now his co-parent for their daughter, Island Frimpong

