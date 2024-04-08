Medikal is overdoing it, his online antics are childish - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo (VIDEO)

Speaking on United Showbiz, the entertainment critic said that Medikal is going beyond control regarding what is expected of celebrities in the realm of pop culture and business.

Pulse Ghana

"I must also acknowledge the fact that hype is part of the industry; it's a form of promotion or marketing for any project. However, I think Medikal is overdoing it," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Arnold, "Sometimes, if you are not careful, your hype will rather cause disaffection for your brand due to how your actions may have angered your targeted audience."

During the conversation on UTV, Arnold stated, "Medikal's attention-seeking antics are now way overboard, and I think he should check it because there are points when we become tired of you, nobody will mind you again."