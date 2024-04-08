ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment > Celebrities

Medikal is overdoing it, his online antics are childish - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has criticized Medikal for his recent rants on social media.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

The Ghanaian rapper has been venting online over the past few weeks. Medikal announced his split from Fella Makafui and called out D Black, among others, labelling him as fake.

Speaking on United Showbiz, the entertainment critic said that Medikal is going beyond control regarding what is expected of celebrities in the realm of pop culture and business.

Medikal
Medikal Pulse Ghana

"I must also acknowledge the fact that hype is part of the industry; it's a form of promotion or marketing for any project. However, I think Medikal is overdoing it," he said.

According to Arnold, "Sometimes, if you are not careful, your hype will rather cause disaffection for your brand due to how your actions may have angered your targeted audience."

During the conversation on UTV, Arnold stated, "Medikal's attention-seeking antics are now way overboard, and I think he should check it because there are points when we become tired of you, nobody will mind you again."

In the video below, the entertainment journalist added that Medikal is one of Ghana's top 3 rappers currently, and he doesn't need any stunts to sell any show. "We don't need this back and forth; it's childish... however, we will support his O2 Indigo show," he concluded.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

