Speaking on Kwaku Manu's 'Aggressive Interview' the Ghanaian rapper said at a pint in his life, he slept under the Kaneshie market bridge. "It's hard to put these words together, I was selling phones at Circle and I slept under the Kaneshie bridge for three weeks," he said.

Detailing why he went through that experience he revealed that "it got to a point I didn’t have money for even gari and sugar; friends gave me money to give to my mother so she could also survive".

READ ALSO: I spent over GH400K on my house; 29-year-old blogger Zion Felix shares success story

The AMG rapper did forget to once again express gratitude to Criss Waddle his godfather recounting how the Tema based rapper was the that threw a spotlight on him to pave way for his music career.

"On the music side, it is Criss Waddle that held my hand just as Samini did for Stonebwoy," hear more from him in the interview below.