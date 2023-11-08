I feel underrated; I deserve my flowers - Medikal says

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Medikal shared these feelings and emphasized how he has been able to distinguish his identity from his artist persona while reflecting on some of his significant achievements.

At one point, he shared, "Sometimes, I feel like I'm underrated. I know how to dissociate myself from the brand Medikal. Some people carry their persona with the brand. I sit down sometimes and watch my shows, and I’ll be like, 'This guy is dope.' That's why I have been able to remain relevant for a long time. It’s not easy."

Medikal further highlighted that he believes he deserves more recognition and appreciation from the Ghanaian audience. He clarified that he's not ungrateful but that he believes he deserves acknowledgment for his persistent hard work.

"I feel underrated; they should give me my flowers. I'm not trying to sound ungrateful; I just feel like there should be more light thrown at me. I am a very hardworking guy, so Ghanaians shouldn’t sleep on me. More attention should be given to me," he stated.

When asked about whether his distinctive style might contribute to the lack of attention, Medikal defended his approach, saying, "I’m doing everything right. Just that my style is different; people find it hard to accept it."