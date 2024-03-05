Meek Mill considers getting a Ghanaian citizenship, gives reasons

American rapper Meek Mill has announced a desire to obtain Ghanaian citizenship.

According to the Philadelphia-born rapper, wants to settle in Ghana due to America’s oppressiveness to the growth of Black people.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!” he tweeted in an X post on March 4, 2024.

In December 2022, the rapper performed at the Afro Nation music festival in Ghana.

His presence in Ghana culminated in a visit to the Jubilee House, where he met and held a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite courting public outrage after filming portions of a music video at the seat of government, Meek Mill, who has since apologised to Ghanaians for his actions, has not shied away from showing his love for Ghana.

Pulse Nigeria

He has, over the period, indicated his wish to return to Ghana and to collaborate with some Ghanaian artists.

Meek Mill has recently been on a social media rant following allegations that he was named in a suit filed by a former employee of rapper and producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Business Insider USA

According to multiple reports, the suit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones placed Meek Mill on a list of redacted names involved in gay sex escapades with Diddy.

But in a series of X posts, Meek Mill has denied the allegations while alluding to a plot to undermine his hard work as a black American.

