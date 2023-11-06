ADVERTISEMENT
He made me confident - Meek Mill declares President Akufo-Addo his G.O.A.T politician

Dorcas Agambila

American rapper Meek Mill has expressed his admiration for Ghana's President, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, declaring him his favourite politician.

According to Meek, his visit to Ghana, and getting the chance to meet the President is one of his memorable moments.

Speaking in a debate on Complex with Rick Ross, Meek Mill stated that his meeting with President Akufo-Addo boosted his confidence.

“I met the President of Ghana so he’s one of my favorite politicians. To be able to meet a black president myself and let me in the president’s house, he made me have a lot of confidence in myself and I want to be better so I’ll say that’s my favourite politician right now,” he stated.

The rapper, who visited Ghana in December 2022 for the AfroNation festival, emphasised that the experience of being invited to the Jubilee House to meet the President was significant, and it has left a lasting impression on him.

During his visit to the Jubilee House, the rapper was reportedly allowed to shoot a music video there.

The incident had many Ghanaians lambasting the President for reducing the security establishment so low for the American rapper, a chance no Ghanaian creative can ever get.

Quite recently, the rapper shared his intention to make another trip to Ghana.

