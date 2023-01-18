The accused who is facing the theft charges in court has been granted a bail the sum of GH¢15,000 with two sureties.
Meek Mill phone theft suspect granted GH15,000 bail
Nuhu Sule, the 33-year-old scrap dealer who allegedly stole US rapper, Meek Mill’s phone has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.
Recommended articles
According to the bail conditions from the hearing presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, the sureties must be public servants. He is to reappear on February 6, 2023.
This American rapper whilst he was in Ghana took to social media to announce that his phone has been stolen whilst he was trying to make his way among the crowd to perform at Afronation.
“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!” he wrote in his IG stories. Luckily, the phone was later found by the Ghana Police after they launched an investigation into the case.
"The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist. The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra. He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law," the police said.
However, Nuhu has told the court that he is "not guilty" of the stealing the phone. He has been remanded in custody with his case adjourned to January 17, 2023.
Meanwhile, the rapper on December 31 backtracked on his claim that the phone was stolen. He mentioned that it is possible it fell and someone took it, therefore, he doesn't want anyone behind bars because of his phone.
"I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it,"
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh